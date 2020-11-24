League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United19:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium, England

Peterborough United v Plymouth Argyle

Line-ups

Peterborough

  • 1Pym
  • 6Kent
  • 5Beevers
  • 18Blake-Tracy
  • 11Broom
  • 12Brown
  • 8Taylor
  • 3Butler
  • 15Szmodics
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 10Dembélé

Substitutes

  • 7Eisa
  • 13Gyollai
  • 14Reed
  • 19Kanu
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 22Hamilton
  • 24Mason

Plymouth

  • 1Cooper
  • 5Wootton
  • 24Opoku
  • 2Watts
  • 8Edwards
  • 15Grant
  • 18Fornah
  • 10Mayor
  • 32Cooper
  • 31Jephcott
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 4Aimson
  • 7Nouble
  • 11Telford
  • 14Reeves
  • 17Moore
  • 23McCormick
  • 28Pereira Camará
Referee:
Tom Nield

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull1290321101127
2Peterborough138142213925
3Ipswich128131910925
4Portsmouth1373325131224
5Charlton11722158723
6Lincoln City12723159623
7Fleetwood1371524131122
8Sunderland126421610622
9Accrington106131310319
10Plymouth125432020019
11Doncaster115331912718
12Wimbledon134631615118
13Crewe135171313016
14Blackpool125161215-316
15Gillingham134361217-515
16Northampton134271322-914
17MK Dons133461417-313
18Swindon124171724-713
19Oxford Utd114071320-712
20Rochdale123361119-812
21Bristol Rovers123361120-912
22Shrewsbury121561119-88
23Wigan12219920-117
24Burton131481426-127
