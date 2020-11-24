League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons19:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: Stadium mk, England

Milton Keynes Dons v Shrewsbury Town

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 13Fisher
  • 15O'Hora
  • 4Keogh
  • 6Cargill
  • 5Poole
  • 18Sørensen
  • 16Surman
  • 10Fraser
  • 29Sorinola
  • 11Walker
  • 35Jerome

Substitutes

  • 1Nicholls
  • 3Lewington
  • 7Gladwin
  • 8Kasumu
  • 9Morris
  • 21Harvie
  • 24Houghton

Shrewsbury

  • 33Iliev
  • 5Williams
  • 16Walker
  • 2Pierre
  • 14Millar
  • 10Vela
  • 4Edwards
  • 15Daniels
  • 7Whalley
  • 27Pugh
  • 25High

Substitutes

  • 1Burgoyne
  • 13Zamburek
  • 19Barnett
  • 22Daniels
  • 23Udoh
  • 35Cummings
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull1290321101127
2Peterborough138142213925
3Ipswich128131910925
4Portsmouth1373325131224
5Charlton11722158723
6Lincoln City12723159623
7Fleetwood1371524131122
8Sunderland126421610622
9Accrington106131310319
10Plymouth125432020019
11Doncaster115331912718
12Wimbledon134631615118
13Crewe135171313016
14Blackpool125161215-316
15Gillingham134361217-515
16Northampton134271322-914
17MK Dons133461417-313
18Swindon124171724-713
19Oxford Utd114071320-712
20Rochdale123361119-812
21Bristol Rovers123361120-912
22Shrewsbury121561119-88
23Wigan12219920-117
24Burton131481426-127
