Mohamed Elneny played the full 90 minutes for Egypt against Togo on Saturday

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty, the Egyptian Football Association has announced.

The 28-year-old is not showing any symptoms but tested positive on arrival in Togo for Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

It comes on the same day the Premier League announced 16 players returned positive coronavirus tests out of 1,207 players and club staff who were tested between Monday, 9 November and Sunday, 15 November.

Those players will all now self-isolate for 10 days.

Elneny’s positive test comes after his Egypt team-mate, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The Egyptian FA said Elneny had previously returned three negative tests since going on international duty, including one after their home 1-0 win over Togo on Saturday, when Elneny played the full 90 minutes.

Elneny has featured 11 times for Arsenal in all competitions this season, with the Gunners 11th in the Premier League and top of their Europa League group.

He has returned to Cairo where he will be tested again but could now miss Arsenal’s Premier League game at Leeds on Sunday (16:30 GMT) and a Europa League tie in Norway against Molde on 26 November (17:55).