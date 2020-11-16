Last updated on .From the section Scottish

City need 'best performance' against Valur - Booth

Women's Champions League second-round qualifying Venue : Hlídarendia, Reykjavik Date : Wednesday, 18 November Time : 14:00 GMT Coverage : Watch on BBC Alba & BBC Sport website

The Scottish Women's Premier League should consider moving games to help clubs compete in the Champions League, says Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth.

Part-time City face Valur of Iceland in the second round of Champions League qualifying on Wednesday.

The team fly out on Tuesday, just 48 hours after a 3-2 league win over Hibernian.

"It's not an ideal situation, but our players are used to it," Booth said.

"They've been doing it for years. I think, going forward, if we're going to have two teams in the Champions League potentially then it would be advantageous if the league were to give us a bit more time to prepare for those games.

"We want the Scottish teams to do well and have the coefficient raised so that it maybe makes it slightly easier to go longer in the tournament."

City's players had a Zoom call on Monday night to prepare for the qualifying match and will have a training session on Tuesday after flying to Iceland.

Booth's side reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last term and will enter the last-32 alongside some of Europe's biggest clubs with victory on Wednesday.

However, City's head coach says they are in for a "tough test" against the Icelandic champions.

"[Valur] wouldn't have been my first pick out of the hat, that's for sure," Booth said. "They're an athletic, strong, quick side, which most Scandinavian sides are. They pose a real threat.

"If we put in a good performance, there's a good chance we can make it through, but we'll have to play at our best, that's for sure."