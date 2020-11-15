Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Casey Stoney used to work with Everton manager Willie Kirk, who was her assistant at Manchester United

Manchester United have written to the Football Association following the postponement of their Continental Cup fixture with Everton.

Casey Stoney's side were set to face Everton at Walton Hall Park on 4 November but it was called off due to "concerns around the stadium".

United received a request to host the match at Leigh Sports Village but it was not feasible within 24 hours.

Stoney said the club "felt rules were breached" and are awaiting a response.

"We've put a letter to the FA from our perspective as a club because we felt rules were breached in terms of [there being] less than 24 hours' notice. There should be consequences to that," she added.

"We felt it was a problem that should be fixed that wasn't. Therefore we have gone to the FA with our view on it and we're waiting to hear back from them."

In a statement external-link on the day of the cancellation, the club said: "Manchester United is disappointed with both the process and the timing involved in this decision."

Everton manager Willie Kirk said last week the club had gone to the FA with "two potential dates" to play the rearranged fixture and "both are midweek in December".

"Hopefully we can get that game played as soon as possible," he added.

BBC Sport has contacted the FA for a response.