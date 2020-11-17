Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Niall McGinn and Steven Davis will miss the Romania game in Belfast

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has pulled out of Wednesday's game with Romania along with Kyle Lafferty, Niall McGinn and Jordan Thompson.

Davis and Lafferty have withdrawn from the squad because of the personal reasons while McGinn and Thompson are injured.

NI manager Ian Baraclough has drafted in Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy.

Northern Ireland go into their final Nations League game bottom of the group and in danger of relegation.

George Saville returned home after pulling out of the squad last Friday because of personal reasons.

It came a day after the agonising Euro 2020 play-off final defeat by Slovakia when McGinn and Thompson picked up injuries in the 2-1 extra-time defeat.

There was more heartbreak for Northern Ireland on Sunday as Austria hit two late goals to condemn them to a 2-1 Nations League defeat in Vienna.

It leaves Baraclough's side three points behind Romania after a disappointing campaign and favourites to drop out of League B.