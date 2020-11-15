Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Craig Gardner ended last season in joint-caretaker charge of Birmingham City

Birmingham City first-team coach Craig Gardner has left the club.

The 33-year-old retired from playing at the end of last season after making 119 league appearances across two stints with the Championship club.

He was part of the Blues side that won the League Cup in 2011 before leaving for Sunderland after their relegation from the Premier League that May.

Gardner ended last season as Birmingham's joint-caretaker manager following the departure of Pep Clotet.