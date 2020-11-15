Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Kristoffer Ajer and Mohamed Elyounoussi have returned to Scotland from international duty

Celtic are hopeful Kristoffer Ajer and Mohamed Elyounoussi can play at the weekend despite one of the Norway squad testing positive for Covid-19.

The pair were found not to be close contacts of Omar Elabdellaoui, whose positive test led to the cancellation of Norway's recent match in Romania.

Both players are back in Scotland and have each returned three negative Covid-19 tests.

Norway visit Austria on Wednesday and Celtic visit Hibernian on Saturday.

The Scottish champions are waiting to hear if the players are clear to return to training and be available to play at Easter Road.

That decision will be made by Scottish football's Joint Response Group, in consultation with the Scottish government, following a meeting on Tuesday.