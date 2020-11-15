Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Parrott made his senior international debut against New Zealand in November 2019

On-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is one of four players called into the Republic of Ireland squad for Wednesday's Nations League game against Bulgaria.

Parrott's under-21 team-mate Jack Taylor is also included and there are call-ups for Shamrock Rovers pair Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff.

The Republic will be without defender Matt Doherty and midfielder James McClean, who both tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, while Jeff Hendrick also misses out through suspension.

Jayson Molumby is suspended following his second Nations League yellow card during Sunday's defeat by Wales, while Norwich striker Adam Idah has returned to his club having been ruled out of Wednesday's game in Dublin through injury.

Parrott, who is on loan at Milwall, was set to feature in the Republic's Nations League double-header in September but missed the games through injury.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut a year ago in a friendly win over New Zealand.

Peterborough midfielder Taylor is rewarded for impressive club form while Rovers pair Burke and McEneff were key figures in the Tallaght side's League of Ireland-winning campaign.

The Republic host Bulgaria in their final Group B4 fixtures, still looking for their first win of the campaign.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Aaron McEneff (Shamrock Rovers), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Attackers: James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers), Troy Parrott (Millwall, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).