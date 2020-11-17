Liverpool injury problems: Do Reds need to sign a defender?

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments36

Virgil van Dijk
'So if you're out for the season, we've got... well, let's have a think about this...'

Facing the league leaders, away from home, with possibly your entire first-choice back four missing through injury, is not an ideal way to return to Premier League action for any side.

And Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's in-tray looks ominous as he prepares for Sunday's trip to Leicester. Key forward Mohamed Salah tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt. Captain Jordan Henderson withdrew from the squad for England's Nations League match against Iceland.

But it's at the back that the issues really stack up. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both set to miss most of this season, while full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson both sat out internationals because of fitness concerns.

How bad is the Reds' injury situation?

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool: Pep Guardiola reveals discussion with Jurgen Klopp

It's bad. Well, as bad as it can be for a team who are champions and still just a point behind leaders Leicester.

Klopp has been without Van Dijk since the centre-half damaged anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) when tackled by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a 2-2 Premier League draw at Everton on 17 October.

Gomez has had surgery on a knee injury picked up while training with England and is likely to miss a "significant part" of the rest of the season, according to his club.

Alexander-Arnold has a calf injury and missed the last England squad get-together, while Scotland captain Robertson has a hamstring injury. Even midfielder Fabinho, who had been standing in for Van Dijk in defence, has been injured. The Brazilian is set to return after this international break, having missed the past three Reds matches.

Van Dijk played all 3,420 minutes of last season's title win, while Alexander-Arnold (3,176) and Robertson (3,113) were almost ever-present.

Gomez started 22 of the 38 Premier League games but was unquestionably first choice this season before injury.

Miss me much? The injury list and possible replacements
PlayerAerials wonBlocksHeaded clearancesAssistsCompleted passes
Virgil van Dijk191148312902
Joe Gomez7082501750
Trent Alexander-Arnold16029131871
Andrew Robertson33725122086
Joel Matip474240466
Neco Williams6110135
James Milner13272650
All stats Premier League only for 2019-20 season

Van Dijk completed more passes than anyone else in the Premier League last season, while Burnley defender James Tarkowski was the only defender to win more aerial challenges. There's a reason why the Dutchman is viewed as the most complete defender in the division.

Only Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne had more assists in the league than the two full-backs - their absence would be felt just as keenly going forward as in defence.

So far this season, Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet in the league and conceded 16 goals - only Leeds and West Brom (both 17) have let in more. At the same stage last term, they had let in only six goals and had managed two clean sheets.

They have won the fewest aerial challenges (90) and made the fewest headed clearances (36) in the league this season - but have still lost just once, the 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa on 4 October.

What are their options?

So, with Gomez now out, who fills in?

Cameroonian Joel Matip is the only fit senior centre-back at the club and presumably will start. However, he has had injury problems of his own, having played only three times this season, and it is generally accepted he cannot play three matches a week.

The season so far
PlayerAerials wonBlocksHeaded clearancesAssistsCompleted passes
Virgil van Dijk12120307
Joe Gomez212120499
Trent Alexander-Arnold2031422
Andrew Robertson6422469
Joel Matip301092
Fabinho6240352
Nat Phillips506066
All stats Premier League only for 2020-2021 season

Nat Phillips, 23, and 19-year-old Rhys Williams have played in recent weeks. Phillips can only play domestically as he was not registered for Europe but stood out on his Premier League debut against West Ham on 31 October.

Williams has featured five times this season and has not looked troubled, making his Champions League debut just a year after taking the field on loan for Kidderminster in National League North, the sixth tier of English football.

Klopp has also played midfielders Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum in the defence, the former in the Club World Cup and the latter away at Brighton.

Back-up left-back Kostas Tsimikas has not played a minute in the Premier League yet, while the ever-dependable James Milner could fill in on either flank.

Who could they look to bring in?

Could Liverpool make a big mid-season buy? Van Dijk himself was an expensive January purchase - moving to Anfield from Southampton for £75m at the start of 2018.

Having spent on forward Diogo Jota and midfielder Thiago in the summer, Klopp was content to face this season with three senior centre-backs and let Dejan Lovren leave.

Hindsight suggests that to be a rare Klopp mistake - one similar to Manchester City's decision not to replace Vincent Kompany when he left in 2019.

But who could the Reds look at if they did make a move?

RB Leipzig's 21-year-old defender Dayot Upamecano - who reportedly has a £40m release clause in his contract from next summer - is a player who has already attracted the attention of many of Europe's top clubs. But Upamecano was torn apart by Marcus Rashford as Manchester United beat Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League on 28 October.

Conor Coady
Conor Coady made two appearances for his boyhood club Liverpool before joining Huddersfield in 2014

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked repeatedly with a move to the top end of the Premier League.

Brighton's Ben White, 23, was said to be on Liverpool's radar at the end of last season but has been playing in midfield for the Seagulls of late.

Bringing Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady back to the club was a recent suggestion from former Reds defender Jamie Carragher during a jokey interview on Sky Sports.

Coady was with the Reds for seven years as an academy player before making his debut in 2012 - alongside Carragher - the first of two senior appearances he made for the club.

His stock has risen significantly in recent months as he has established himself as part of Gareth Southgate's England squad. He has impressed at Wolves since their 2018 return to the Premier League and, like Van Dijk, played every minute of the last top-flight campaign.

But the former midfielder plays for club and country in a back three and has just signed a new five-year contract.

Stick or twist? It could depend on how the league table looks come 1 January.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Well if the going rate for a bang average defender at best is the £80M ManUre spent on Maguire - I think we need to keep our hands in our pockets and see if we can get Ruddock & Molby out of retirement to plug the gap - literally!

    As an LFC fan, this injury spate was bound to happen as we have been virtually untouched for a good few seasons now; just keep faith in Klopp and hope Fabinho stays fit

  • Perhaps make 7 substitutions and have 3 water breaks per half will help the poor loves?

  • Where’s the game again????

  • I am sure , this article will make a difference to liverpool transfer decisions

  • Old news bbc.why open a hys just for the usual suspects to spout their usual bs?

  • They clearly do, would go for upamecano or koulibaly

  • We need a new defender definitely. I would stump upwards of 50m if required for someone with real quality. We need 4 quality defenders. Matip is injury prone, as is to be quite honest Gomez. Lovren lacked quality and was also out often. We need someone with a long term view to play next to VVD.

  • Clubs should be compensated if thier players get injured whilst playing pointless competitions and friendlies,

    • AyrshireDoug replied:
      I doubt Robertson thinks it was pointless.

  • dear oh dear at home ... basics BBC!

  • Three of Leicester's first-choice back 4 are also out of action (only Soyuncu is fit). Not only that, but Liverpool have gone on record to say they will not make any centre-back signings in January and will find solutions internally. At the very least, it means some of their youngsters get more game time, which can only be a good thing for the long-term health of the club.

  • Vardy was licking his lips at Liverpools ropey defence before any of the above, I see another villa-esk beating heading Mr Klopps way.

    • Unconscious Bias replied:
      Like Man City did?

  • The usual poor journalism from the BBC. Laporte was brought in early as the long term replacement for Kompany. It when your replacements get long term injuries that the problems start.

  • Yes, but hey can 't until January so hold the back page for something a bit more current.

  • The one thing Klopp and Michael Edwards won't do is panic buy. Klopp will look to develop Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips first. It's why he's the best coach in the world. If they end up going into the market then it'll be because there's an opportunity to get a player on their radar for a good price.

  • Shame Lovren left. We could have had few laughs at the defending then.
    Doubtless they’ll raid someone. Likely be ripped off though.

  • Yes

  • Liverpool Furlough Club are skint so no they won't be buying anyone.

    • Bob Shankly replied:
      We cleaned ourselves right out, didn’t we guv ? When we outspent everyone and bought the league for 1.47 bln sovs! Downright liberty if you ask me !

      - Bob Shankly

  • Tough one. Short term yes but long term no. Who Of quality would want to come in to sit on the bench next season?

    • Bob Shankly replied:
      Phil Jones

  • best to phone " hire a defender"

  • 5 million for barry maguire

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

  • Press X To Continue Xbox

    The Press X To Continue podcast asks: Is it worth the money?