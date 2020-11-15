Ever been stuck at an airport, with seemingly no hope of getting out? Well, it looks like it's not just us mere mortals who have to face that particular misery.

As Arsenal and Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can attest, even world-renowned international footballers can come unstuck - or is that stuck - when it comes to running the gauntlet of airport security.

Aubameyang and his compatriots arrived at Banjul International Airport late on Sunday evening for their onward journey to an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia on Monday night - only to end up being held for six, long hours.

So, what to do when your whole squad is waiting for the green light to leave?

Document the whole thing on your social media, of course.

Better settle in

As time ticked away Aubameyang kept fans updated on his Instagram story, keeping up his own spirits with captions such as "No problem, they will not discourage us", while some of his team-mates arguably made better use of their time... and slept in the background.

Still going strong

After what must have seemed like forever (airport-time feels like it's governed by a completely different set of rules to the regular space-time continuum, right?) the team finally boarded their bus just before 6am.

Nothing, however, could dampen Auba's spirits as he posted "Finally in the bus. See you later. Thanks for the extra motivation. Gambia."

Thatt's quite the long night

Sometimes all you need is a near seven-hour stopover in an unremarkable airport concourse to get you fired up for the match, eh?