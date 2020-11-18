Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Craig Gardner (right) played under Tony Pulis during the Welshman's time in charge at West Brom

Former Birmingham City first-team coach Craig Gardner has joined Tony Pulis' coaching staff at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, who retired from playing at the end of last season, left Blues earlier this week.

Gardner played under Pulis when the latter was in charge of West Brom and is his first appointment as Owls boss.