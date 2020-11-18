Craig Gardner: Sheffield Wednesday name former Birmingham City player as coach
Former Birmingham City first-team coach Craig Gardner has joined Tony Pulis' coaching staff at Sheffield Wednesday.
The 33-year-old, who retired from playing at the end of last season, left Blues earlier this week.
Gardner played under Pulis when the latter was in charge of West Brom and is his first appointment as Owls boss.
Pulis told the club website: "Craig is somebody I have great respect for, he is a top quality character. He's a young coach and very enthusiastic."