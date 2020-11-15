Germany U21 v Wales U21 (Tue)

Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Bodin succeeded Robert Page as Wales Under-21 manager

Wales Under-21s complete their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign with what manager Paul Bodin acknowledges will be a tough game in Germany.

Germany are two points ahead of second-placed Belgium in Group I, while Wales' hopes of qualifying for next summer's finals are already over.

But the 3-0 win over Moldova saw Wales move from last to third in the group.

"If we can stay there behind Germany and Belgium then that won't be a bad campaign for us," Bodin said.

"The opportunity for Germany to win the group is there but we can go in with a lot more optimism now with everybody fit and available.

"We'll go there with confidence but at the same time fully respectful of Germany's quality throughout the group."

Bodin is pleased with the number of players who have been promoted to the senior squad during the campaign.

"The future's bright and the opportunity is there to play for the first team providing they're developing and doing well," Bodin added.

"When we go back to the Belgium game which we won 1-0, Brennan Johnson scored that day and he made his senior debut against the USA.

"Ben Cabango and Dylan Levitt have also gone up and we hope there's more to come.

"There are boys in the system who we all hope will have a future at senior level."

Cardiff City striker Mark Harris is available after missing the game against Moldova at Wrexham due to suspension.

Harris along with captain Regan Poole, Cameron Coxe, Mo Touray, Mark Harris, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Cullen and Aaron Lewis will be involved with the Under-21s for the last time as they will be too old for the next campaign.