Derby County's interim coaching team, including captain Wayne Rooney, could be in charge for Saturday's Championship trip to Bristol City.

Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker were put in temporary charge of the Rams following Phillip Cocu's dismissal at the weekend.

The Rams have confirmed their search for a replacement has already begun.

It is being influenced by Sheikh Khaled, whose takeover is set to be concluded within the next 48 hours.

He is the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour and it is understood a permanent successor to Cocu will not be appointed until after the takeover is completed.

While Rooney, the current favourite, and Rosenior - who has the relevant coaching badges - would be straightforward appointments if Derby chose either of them, the process may not be completed by a point in time where it would be worth disrupting preparations for the trip to Ashton Gate.

Rooney is due to address his Derby team-mates as the club prepare for this weekend's match, when they will seek to climb off the foot of the Championship after one win all season.

The game against Bristol City will be the first of nine in 29 days for Derby, who are still awaiting the outcome of a Football League appeal against them being cleared of spending breaches at a hearing in August.