Last week's home draw with Croatia leaves Scotland needing a win in Greece to top Group 4

Scotland's qualification for Euro 2020 can spur the under-21 side on to end another long international drought, says Lewis Ferguson.

A win in Greece on Tuesday will take the Scots to a first U21 European Championship since 1996.

And Aberdeen midfielder Ferguson enjoyed watching the senior team celebrate their play-off final success in Serbia last week.

"We take so much inspiration and confidence from it," he said.

"We watched together as a squad just like any other household in Scotland and reacted like fans all over the country.

"It was so good after a hard year for everyone. We watched and thought 'why not make the nation proud again?' The women's team are doing great too. There's such a feelgood factor."

Ferguson and his team-mates viewed the tense penalty shootout in Belgrade from their hotel immediately after a 2-2 draw with Croatia at Tynecastle.

That leaves Scot Gemmill's side three points behind Group 4 leaders Czech Republic, who have completed their fixtures.

And Scotland have the head-to-head edge on the Czechs, having taken four points from their meetings.

The five best runners-up also qualify for the finals, scheduled to be co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia next summer, but a draw would allow Croatia, at home to Lithuania, to jump into second place.

"It's plain and simple, just go out an win," said Ferguson, who has scored nine goals for the Dons so far this season.

"It's massive. Everyone knows what's at stake and we're all relaxed and looking forward to it.

"We have an experienced group and we're confident that we have good players that can hurt teams."

Greece are the only side to have beaten Scotland in this campaign, a late penalty giving the 10-man visitors a 1-0 win in Edinburgh last November.

"I thought we were decent but we only had a few half chances, I can't recall them causing us too many problems," said Ferguson.

"A draw would probably have been deserved. Hopefully, we can get the three points this time."