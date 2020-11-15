Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal fans in Nigeria - the club say they have millions of fans around the globe who they can inspire on climate action

Arsenal believe they can inspire fans across the globe to be more sustainable after signing up to a United Nations plan to help tackle climate change.

The club are the first in the Premier League to join the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework. external-link

It means pledging to help fight climate change and helping others do the same.

"We've already implemented a number of environmentally friendly practices across the club," Arsenal operations director Hywel Sloman said.

"We will continue to use the power and reach of Arsenal to inspire our global communities and push each other towards a more sustainable future," he added.

Signing up to the framework commits the club and their staff to five key principles aimed at reducing their climate impact as part of attempts to limit global warming:

Undertake systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility

Reduce overall climate impact

Educate on climate action

Promote sustainable and responsible consumption

Advocate for climate action through communication.

In 2019 Arsenal finished joint-top in a BBC Sport Premier League sustainability table - produced in partnership with UN-backed Sport Positive Summit.

"One year on, we are proud to build on the work we are already doing in this area and encourage positive climate action to our millions of supporters around the world," the club said.

"Football inspires so many of us around the world and there is a remarkable potential for the game to become greener, more climate-resilient and lead by example for millions of global fans," said Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, Sports for Climate Action Lead at UN Climate Change.

Arsenal are the third British club to sign up to the framework after League Two side Forest Green Rovers and Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

Going green - what Arsenal are doing to help tackle climate change

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium has energy-saving LED lighting

These are just some of the environmentally friendly initiatives undertaken by Arsenal so far: