Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was forced to withdraw from the England squad with a hamstring problem earlier this month

TEAM NEWS

Conor Coady is set to make his 122nd consecutive league appearance for Wolves on Monday despite pulling out of England duty after a Covid-19 scare. external-link

Rayan Ait-Nouri also withdrew from international duty and his adductor problem will be assessed, while Leander Dendoncker should be fit.

Southampton duo James Ward-Prowse and Ryan Bertrand are both available again after recent hamstring problems.

Saints' only absentee is Danny Ings, who has a knee injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton showed they could cope without Danny Ings when they brushed Newcastle aside before the international break. This is a much sterner test, however.

Saints are not just well-organised, they are forward-thinking. I really like the way they look to move the ball forward, get people in wide areas and stretch the opposition.

But they are up against Wolves, who are a really canny team and have got a bit of class too.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side very rarely have off nights. Yes, they keep things very tight but they are what I would call a probing team. Once they find a weakness, they are in.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have lost just one of the past eight league meetings, winning four and drawing three.

Southampton are one short of 100 league goals against Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have kept an unsurpassed 13 Premier League clean sheets in 2020.

Each of their last nine league wins have been achieved without conceding a goal.

They are unbeaten in 22 home fixtures against teams outside the established top six since a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in January 2019.

Raul Jimenez has scored half of Wolves' eight Premier League goals this season.

Southampton