Burnley v Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS
Burnley are bolstered by the return of full-backs Erik Pieters and Phil Bardsley after injury.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Charlie Taylor should be fit but Robbie Brady is a doubt due to a tight hamstring.
Crystal Palace defensive trio James Tomkins, Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward are all back in training, leaving the suspended Luka Milivojevic as the Eagles' only certain absentee.
Eberechi Eze has been nursing a minor muscle injury and might not be risked.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Burnley have made an awful start to the season. I don't think they are as bad as their results suggest and a first league victory of the campaign is not far away.
Palace carry more of an attacking threat but this is unlikely to be an open game, full of free-flowing football. It will be a battle, and it is one that the Clarets can win.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro v Idles bassist Adam Devonshire
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley's 1-0 win at Selhurst Park in June ended a run of four successive league defeats by Crystal Palace.
- The Eagles have won three of their five Premier League trips to Burnley and scored twice or more in four of those games.
Burnley
- Burnley are winless in their seven league games so far this term (D2, L5), losing all three at Turf Moor without scoring.
- They have equalled their worst record after this stage of a league season. They also had two points in 1977-78.
- The Clarets last failed to win any of their opening eight Premier League matches in 2014-15 (D4, L4).
- Burnley's sole victory in their past 11 league fixtures was against relegated Norwich in July.
- Sean Dyche's side have scored three goals, the fewest in the division.
- If fit and selected, Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be making his 100th Premier League appearance.
Crystal Palace
- Palace have won four of their eight league games, as many as in their final 19 matches of last season.
- They have scored at least three goals on two occasions this term, something they failed to do at all in 2019-20.
- Prior to the weekend fixtures, Crystal Palace had led for a league-high 395 minutes this season.
- Roy Hodgson's men have lost six of their past eight away league fixtures without scoring.
- Crystal Palace have scored eight first-half league goals in 2020-21, just two short of their entire tally last season.
- They are yet to keep a clean sheet.
- With five goals and two assists, Wilfried Zaha has already matched his goal involvement tally for the whole of 2019-20.
- If selected, Zaha will be making his 200th Premier League appearance. He has scored on his last two trips to Turf Moor.