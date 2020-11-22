Burnley v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Eberechi Eze (right) scored his first Crystal Palace goal in the recent 4-1 win over Leeds but he could miss out on Monday

TEAM NEWS

Burnley are bolstered by the return of full-backs Erik Pieters and Phil Bardsley after injury.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Charlie Taylor should be fit but Robbie Brady is a doubt due to a tight hamstring.

Crystal Palace defensive trio James Tomkins, Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward are all back in training, leaving the suspended Luka Milivojevic as the Eagles' only certain absentee.

Eberechi Eze has been nursing a minor muscle injury and might not be risked.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley have made an awful start to the season. I don't think they are as bad as their results suggest and a first league victory of the campaign is not far away.

Palace carry more of an attacking threat but this is unlikely to be an open game, full of free-flowing football. It will be a battle, and it is one that the Clarets can win.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's 1-0 win at Selhurst Park in June ended a run of four successive league defeats by Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have won three of their five Premier League trips to Burnley and scored twice or more in four of those games.

Burnley

Burnley are winless in their seven league games so far this term (D2, L5), losing all three at Turf Moor without scoring.

They have equalled their worst record after this stage of a league season. They also had two points in 1977-78.

The Clarets last failed to win any of their opening eight Premier League matches in 2014-15 (D4, L4).

Burnley's sole victory in their past 11 league fixtures was against relegated Norwich in July.

Sean Dyche's side have scored three goals, the fewest in the division.

If fit and selected, Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be making his 100th Premier League appearance.

