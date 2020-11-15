Last updated on .From the section International

Sadio Mane is the current African Footballer of the Year

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored the winner for Senegal against Guinea-Bissau to book their place at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Mane scored in the 82nd minute after Jorge Nogueira was sent off in the second half for Guinea-Bissau.

Senegal, currently the top-ranked country in Africa, are the second team to qualify after hosts Cameroon.

They have picked up a maximum 12 points from four matches in Group I and qualify with two games to spare.

Mane also scored a penalty in Senegal's 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in Thies on Wednesday.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed to January 2022 by the Confederation of African Football as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.