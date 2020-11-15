Grealish impressed on his first competitive start for England

England manager Gareth Southgate praised Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish's "outstanding" performance in his side's defeat by Belgium on Sunday.

Grealish, 25, made his first competitive start for his country in the 2-0 loss in Leuven, which ended England's hopes of qualifying for the Nations League finals.

The Villa playmaker has made an impressive start to the season with four goals and five assists in seven Premier League.

"Today was a great game for us to see him in. I couldn't speak highly enough of his performance," Southgate said.

"I thought Jack Grealish had an absolutely outstanding game. Losing Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford, we lose a lot of speed. But I can't fault the attacking play until the last chance.

"I saw what I knew I would see from Jack, someone with the bravery to play. He took the ball in tight areas, his technique was good, we knew he would buy a lot of free-kicks. I thought he was outstanding - he should be delighted. I explained to him what we wanted to see when we brought him in in September."

Asked if Grealish had moved himself up the order for future games, Southgate told Sky Sports: "Yes, 100%".

England finished third in the inaugural Nations League finals in 2019.

The Three Lions' final match of their Nations League Group A2 campaign is against Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), after a UK government exemption was granted to the away side.

Reflecting on defeat, Southgate, who revealed he contracted coronavirus last month, said: "We don't like losing, but enormous credit to the team, all the way through they created problems and defended resiliently. I thought we were excellent. I couldn't have enough praise for the players.

"If you play at the level we did tonight, I think we will win more games than we lose."

'I watched De Bruyne and Coutinho clips to get me going'

Grealish, who signed a new five-year deal at Villa Park in September, earned his first senior England call-up for matches against Iceland and Denmark in the same month.

He featured for 14 minutes in a 0-0 draw with Denmark before making his first start in a friendly against Wales in October.

An unused substitute in England's two Nations League matches in October, Grealish said "this is what I have been waiting for" following his first competitive start - and back-to-back appearances in November.

"I absolutely loved it. These are the games I have dreamed of. I have grown up all my life wanting to play for England," Grealish told Sky Sports.

He also said he had taken inspiration for Belgium's Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, and Brazil's Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho.

"The last 24 hours I have been watching clips of my favourite players. I do that every game. I have been buzzing. I watch clips of Kevin de Bruyne, Philippe Coutinho, players in my positions. I did it as a little kid and still do it today, that's what gets me going," Grealish said.

On getting his opportunity, he added: "The manager has been brilliant with me. There are world-class players in my position.

"We wanted to win tonight though so I am devastated we didn't get the win. I knew this was my chance to impress. These are the things I love, the pressure of wanting to do well."

'Grealish brings joy to the game' - reaction

On a night when he earned his 50th England cap, skipper Harry Kane tipped Grealish to get "plenty of opportunities" going forward, as attentions turn to next summer's postponed Euro 2020 tournament.

"Jack Grealish is a fantastic player. You can see his qualities on the ball," Tottenham striker Kane said.

"We haven't won a major trophy for a long time and that gives us a major carrot. With the squad we have and the players we have, we have to have full belief.

"If we play like this going forward, we will win the majority of games for sure."

Along with Southgate and Kane's glowing reviews, you also rated Grealish as man of the match in the BBC Player Rater.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, former England winger Chris Waddle said Grealish "makes a difference", adding: "How do you leave him out now?"

And ex-England international Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports: "He is a student of the game, he played with a smile. For some players the pressure may be too much for them, but not for Jack Grealish."

He added: "There was an arrogance about him. I don't want players playing safe, he is just what you want to see. I thought he was magnificent. He brought joy to the game - everyone is talking about Jack Grealish."

He was joined by Ashley Cole, who added: "He has the qualities of what England have been missing, being brave on the ball. He scares defenders, wins fouls. Around the box he is very good - maybe he could improve his decision making and [then] he would be deadly."