Celtic are interested in signing 23-year-old England goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United in January. (90 min) external-link

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer hopes Alfie Doughty will reconsider agreeing a new contract despite the 20-year-old being willing to sign a pre-contract agreement with Celtic, who failed with three bids for the left-back this summer. (The Herald) external-link

The Scottish FA has confirmed that compliance officer Clare Whyte has resigned to take up a new job but will remain in post until January in order to maintain a smooth transition for the next person who takes on the job. (The National) external-link

Clare Whyte might not be replaced as SFA compliance officer as the governing body is considering out-sourcing the job to a legal firm rather than appointing a direct successor. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic centre-half Shane Duffy looks to be in the clear despite Republic Ireland team-mates - James McClean and Matt Doherty - testing positive for Covid-19 following a 1-0 defeat by Wales as the rest of the squad has tested negative. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

A member of Scotland Under-21's backroom staff has tested positive for Covid-19 and another, deemed a close contact, is self-isolating and the pair have not travelled to Greece for their European Championship qualifier. (The Herald) external-link

South Africa fans have raved about the performance of midfielder Bongani Zungu after Rangers' recent signing played an influential role in the African Cup of Nations qualifier victory over Sao Tome and Principe. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard scored twice for France Under-21s as they defeated Switzerland to finish top of their European Championship qualifying group. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann put in a "fantastic" display on his Northern Ireland debut, at the age of 20, in Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Austria, according to national manager Ian Baraclough. (The Courier) external-link

Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy believes his side will finish top of their Nations League group because they have a better chance of beating Slovakia at home than Scotland have of winning in Israel on Wednesday. (Daily Record) external-link

Israel head coach Willi Ruttensteiner says his side must defeat Scotland on Wednesday to prevent him losing his job. (Daily Star, print edition)