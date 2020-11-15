Last updated on .From the section Football

Former England, Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72 on Sunday.

In a statement, the Clemence family said he "passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family".

"After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he's now at peace and in no more pain."

Clemence, who won five league titles and three European Cups with Liverpool between 1967 and 1981, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2005.

He also lifted the FA Cup, League Cup and two Uefa Cups during his time at Anfield.

In total, he made 470 league appearances for Liverpool before joining Tottenham.

During his seven-year spell at Spurs, Clemence helped the club retain the FA Cup in 1982 and clocked up 330 appearances.

The legendary goalkeeper, capped by England on 61 occasions, also worked on the north London club's coaching staff and was inducted into the Tottenham Hotspur Hall of Fame in November 2014.

Clemence made his England debut in 1972 and spent the majority of his 11-year international career in a battle with Peter Shilton for the number-one shirt.

He later took up the role of goalkeeper coach with the Football Association.

