UEFA Nations League - Group B3
HungaryHungary19:45SerbiaSerbia
Venue: Puskás Aréna

Hungary v Serbia

Last updated on .From the section European Football

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar32102027
2Liechtenstein31112114
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland42115237
2Italy41303216
3Netherlands41212205
4Bos-Herze402226-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria43016429
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland401328-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales431030310
2Finland43014139
3R. of Ireland402213-22
4Bulgaria401315-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium430110469
2Denmark42114227
3England42113217
4Iceland4004211-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands532084411
2Malta52217528
3Latvia504134-14
4Andorra502316-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany523010739
2Spain52217348
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro531162410
2Luxembourg53027529
3Azerbaijan512224-25
4Cyprus511326-44

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus42116517
2Lithuania412134-15
3Albania41212115
4Kazakhstan411234-14

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France541083513
2Portugal531192710
3Croatia5104713-63
4Sweden510439-63

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia42207438
2Hungary42114317
3Turkey403134-13
4Serbia402236-32

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia431060610
2Greece42204138
3Kosovo402224-22
4Moldova401318-71

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland531153210
2Czech Rep42026516
3Israel41216605
4Slovakia511358-34

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia52309729
2Georgia41305416
3Armenia41216515
4Estonia502359-42
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories