UEFA Nations League - Group A1
NetherlandsNetherlands17:00Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina
Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Netherlands v Bosnia-Herzegovina

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Netherlands

  • 1Krul
  • 22Dumfries
  • 6de Vrij
  • 17Blind
  • 12Wijndal
  • 15Klaassen
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 21de Jong
  • 7Berghuis
  • 19de Jong
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 2Hateboer
  • 3Veltman
  • 4Botman
  • 5van Aanholt
  • 9Babel
  • 11Promes
  • 13Bizot
  • 14Gravenberch
  • 16Stengs
  • 18Malen
  • 20van de Beek
  • 23Drommel

Bos-Herze

  • 12Sehic
  • 15Cipetic
  • 3Hadziahmetovic
  • 6Sanicanin
  • 5Kolasinac
  • 13Cimirot
  • 10Pjanic
  • 19Krunic
  • 8Visca
  • 9Hodzic
  • 14Gojak

Substitutes

  • 1Adilovic
  • 2Kadusic
  • 4Todorovic
  • 7Tatar
  • 11Prevljak
  • 16Danilovic
  • 17Rahmanovic
  • 18Kovacevic
  • 20Hadzic
  • 21Loncar
  • 22Piric
  • 23Ziljkic
Referee:
François Letexier

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar32102027
2Liechtenstein31112114
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland42115237
2Italy41303216
3Netherlands41212205
4Bos-Herze402226-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria43016429
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland401328-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales431030310
2Finland43014139
3R. of Ireland402213-22
4Bulgaria401315-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium430110469
2Denmark42114227
3England42113217
4Iceland4004211-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands532084411
2Malta52217528
3Latvia504134-14
4Andorra502316-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany523010739
2Spain52217348
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro531162410
2Luxembourg53027529
3Azerbaijan512224-25
4Cyprus511326-44

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus42116517
2Lithuania412134-15
3Albania41212115
4Kazakhstan411234-14

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France541083513
2Portugal531192710
3Croatia5104713-63
4Sweden510439-63

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia42207438
2Hungary42114317
3Turkey403134-13
4Serbia402236-32

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia431060610
2Greece42204138
3Kosovo402224-22
4Moldova401318-71

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland531153210
2Czech Rep42026516
3Israel41216605
4Slovakia511358-34

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia52309729
2Georgia41305416
3Armenia41216515
4Estonia502359-42
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories