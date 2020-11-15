Northern Ireland conceded two late goals in Vienna

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has said the officials' performance in Sunday's 2-1 Nations League defeat in Austria was "very picky".

Josh Magennis' opener was cancelled out by Louis Schaub, who looked to be in an offside position.

Adrian Grbic hit a late winner and NI had assistant manager Austin MacPhee sent off for venting his frustration.

"You expect them to get the key decisions right. We are 1-0 up and that changes the game," said Baraclough.

"I've had one of my assistant coaches sent off for venting his frustration, not at an official or anybody - it is stuff like that which winds you up."

Despite his frustration with the performance of the officials surrounding the equaliser, Baraclough feels his side should have still have left Vienna with a point.

"We can moan about the referee but we should at least see the game out and we are coming away disappointed," he added.

The game came four days after Northern Ireland missed out on a chance to reach the Euro 2020 finals against Slovakia and Baraclough was pleased with how his side bounced back.

"I thought we were excellent tonight and responded really well. I thought the shape was good and the mentality was good," added the Englishman.

"They couldn't break us down and they were getting frustrated. We could have used the ball better at times but it is a compliment to our lads that they couldn't break us down.

"We pressed at the right times, we broke at the right times and I feel for them again. It is tough coming here and we were 10 minutes away from getting a result."

'We have to be patient with youth'

Former Under-21 manager Baraclough handed St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann an debut and included youngster Daniel Ballard in the starting line-up.

"I thought Ali had a fantastic debut, one to be really proud of," he added.

"We knew what we were going to get from him with his work rate and endeavour. He was calm on the ball and he managed the occasion very well.

"He was helped along by the senior players and that is what his job is all about."

Ali McCann, 20, was handed his Northern Ireland debut by Baraclough

With several senior players unavailable to Baraclough after the Slovakia defeat, the 49-year-old admitted he is planning to blood youth into the senior squad.

"We are trying to bring one or two younger players through. Dan Ballard has played four games, Ali McCann made his debut tonight," he said.

"Ethan Galbraith didn't get off the bench tonight but he will have seen more about it and will be good for his 10 or 11 days with us.

"It's going to be a slow process and you have to be patient with them and tonight I think the two younger ones have put in excellent performances."