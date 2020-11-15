Women's Premiership: Linfield beat Crusaders Strikers to boost title hopes
Linfield move joint-top of the Women's Premiership table after beating Crusaders Strikers 1-0 at Seaview.
Alison Smyth scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time.
The reigning champions join Glentoran on 15 points however the Blues have played a game more than their title rivals.
Sion Swifts also have a game in hand and sit two points behind the leading duo.