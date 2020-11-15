Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Linfield are aiming to win a fifth consecutive Women's Premiership title

Linfield move joint-top of the Women's Premiership table after beating Crusaders Strikers 1-0 at Seaview.

Alison Smyth scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time.

The reigning champions join Glentoran on 15 points however the Blues have played a game more than their title rivals.

Sion Swifts also have a game in hand and sit two points behind the leading duo.