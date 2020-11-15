Last updated on .From the section Football

The Republic of Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the Under-21 Euros were significantly dented as an injury time goal saw them lose 2-1 to Iceland.

Valdimar Thór Ingimundarson hit the 93rd-minute winner at Tallaght Stadium to move Iceland above the Republic into second in Group 1.

Sveinn Gudjohnsen scored for the visitors on 25 minutes with the equaliser coming from a deflected Joshua Kayode shot on 75 minutes.

Nathan Collins was sent off late on.

The defeat means Jim Crawford's third-placed side cannot qualify automatically for next year's tournament in Hungary and Slovenia, and leaves them with an outside chance of making it as one of the five best group runners-up.

Stoke defender Collins' dismissal came just minutes before Ingimundarson pounced to score on a miserable afternoon in Dublin.

Michael Obafemi came close in the first half for the Republic, who complete their qualifying campaign against Luxembourg on Wednesday but are now hoping for favourable results elsewhere in the group to have a chance of qualifying.