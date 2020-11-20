Sheffield United v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sheffield United's current 12-match winless run in all competitions is the longest of Chris Wilder’s managerial career.

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United hope to have Lys Mousset, Rhian Brewster, John Fleck, Enda Stevens and John Egan all fit.

Loanee Ethan Ampadu is back after being ineligible to face Chelsea, while the Blades are waiting to find out whether Sander Berge is available after a Covid-19 scare.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio could return from a two-match absence with a hamstring problem.

Angelo Ogbonna has overcome a knock but Andriy Yarmolenko is self-isolating.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's surprising to see Sheffield United struggling so badly. The worrying thing for them last time out was not that they lost to Chelsea, but that they had such a soft centre.

That is unusual for Chris Wilder's team so the alarm bells will be ringing. I am backing them to turn the corner this weekend, though.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Idles bassist Adam Devonshire

Their only defeat was at reigning champions Liverpool.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United have won all three of their Premier League home games against West Ham.

The Hammers can become the first club to lose four consecutive top-flight away fixtures against Sheffield United since Southampton had a run of six from 1967 to 1991.

West Ham haven't won a top-flight match at Bramall Lane since April 1968.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are only the fifth team in Premier League history to have a solitary point after eight games of a season. Only in 1990-91 have the Blades ever failed to win any of their first nine league fixtures.

They could equal the club Premier League record on Sunday of 12 matches without a win, set from August to November 1993.

The Blades have gone 11 league matches without a clean sheet, conceding 20 goals.

United have the biggest negative difference between expected goals (7.7) and goals scored (4) in the Premier League this season.

London sides are winless in 11 Premier League visits to Bramall Lane since Chelsea won 2-0 in October 2006 (D1, L10).

West Ham United