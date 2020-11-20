Fulham v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton forward Richarlison scored in Brazil's 2-0 win away to Uruguay on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Fulham head coach Scott Parker has reported no new fitness concerns following the international break.

Aboubakar Kamara is still banned, while Mario Lemina will be monitored after missing the last game through injury.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman is ruled out after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring problem whilst with Ireland.

James Rodriguez, Yerry Mina, Allan and Richarlison are available despite lengthy journeys to take part in South American World Cup qualifying.

Richarlison could make his first Everton appearance for a month after completing a three-match suspension, while Fabian Delph is also back in contention after missing the defeat by Manchester United with a minor injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham will feel they should have got something from their visit to West Ham and, if they get a penalty in this game, it's safe to say that Ademola Lookman will not be taking it.

Everton haven't won for a while now - after drawing the Merseyside derby they have lost their past three league games.

So this has become a big game for Carlo Ancelotti's side. They began the season in excellent form but they are on a poor run and they really need to kick-start their campaign with a win at Craven Cottage.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Idles bassist Adam Devonshire

They were defeated in just three of 14 top-flight matches prior to this run

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The respective home side has won 82% of Premier League games between Fulham and Everton (23 of 28). It's the highest percentage of any fixture contested over 10 times.

All 14 of Fulham's victories in the 50 top-flight meetings have come at home.

The most recent encounter ended 2-0 to Fulham at Craven Cottage in April 2019, earning their first points under Scott Parker.

Fulham

Fulham are the only side yet to score in the opening 15 minutes of their Premier League games so far this season.

The Whites have also conceded five times in the opening quarter of an hour, the highest figure in the top flight.

Scott Parker's side have trailed for 366 minutes this season, more than any other top-flight club.

They conceded 10 goals in their opening three league matches, but have only let in five in their subsequent five fixtures.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored two and assisted two of Fulham's seven Premier League goals this term, all registered against newly-promoted opposition.

Captain Tom Cairney is set to play his 50th Premier League game.

Everton