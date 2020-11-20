Fulham v Everton

TEAM NEWS
Fulham head coach Scott Parker has reported no new fitness concerns following the international break.
Aboubakar Kamara is still banned, while Mario Lemina will be monitored after missing the last game through injury.
Everton captain Seamus Coleman is ruled out after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring problem whilst with Ireland.
James Rodriguez, Yerry Mina, Allan and Richarlison are available despite lengthy journeys to take part in South American World Cup qualifying.
Richarlison could make his first Everton appearance for a month after completing a three-match suspension, while Fabian Delph is also back in contention after missing the defeat by Manchester United with a minor injury.
Fulham will feel they should have got something from their visit to West Ham and, if they get a penalty in this game, it's safe to say that Ademola Lookman will not be taking it.
Everton haven't won for a while now - after drawing the Merseyside derby they have lost their past three league games.
So this has become a big game for Carlo Ancelotti's side. They began the season in excellent form but they are on a poor run and they really need to kick-start their campaign with a win at Craven Cottage.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The respective home side has won 82% of Premier League games between Fulham and Everton (23 of 28). It's the highest percentage of any fixture contested over 10 times.
- All 14 of Fulham's victories in the 50 top-flight meetings have come at home.
- The most recent encounter ended 2-0 to Fulham at Craven Cottage in April 2019, earning their first points under Scott Parker.
Fulham
- Fulham are the only side yet to score in the opening 15 minutes of their Premier League games so far this season.
- The Whites have also conceded five times in the opening quarter of an hour, the highest figure in the top flight.
- Scott Parker's side have trailed for 366 minutes this season, more than any other top-flight club.
- They conceded 10 goals in their opening three league matches, but have only let in five in their subsequent five fixtures.
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored two and assisted two of Fulham's seven Premier League goals this term, all registered against newly-promoted opposition.
- Captain Tom Cairney is set to play his 50th Premier League game.
Everton
- The Blues could lose four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time in 13 months.
- It would also be the first time in Carlo Ancelotti's managerial career that he has lost four league games in a row.
- Everton have conceded at least twice in each of their past five top-flight fixtures.
- The Toffees could earn three successive victories in London for the first time since 1987.
- Everton have not won a Premier League match without Richarlison since he joined in 2018, drawing four and losing four of eight such games.
- James Rodriguez has not scored or assisted in any of his three Premier League away appearances, compared to three goals and three assists in four matches at Goodison Park.