Republic of Ireland duo Matt Doherty and James McClean have tested positive for Covid-19.

Both played the full 90 minutes of the Republic's 1-0 Nations League defeat by Wales on Sunday evening.

The rest of the squad and backroom staff returned negative test results before flying back to Dublin on Monday to begin preparations for Wednesday's game against Bulgaria.

The news comes three days after midfielder Alan Browne tested positive.

Preston's Browne had played against England at Wembley the day before his positive result, while another unnamed Republic player missed that game having tested positive two days before the game.

The Football Association of Wales confirmed it is aware of Tottenham defender Doherty and Stoke midfielder McClean's results, saying their preparations for Wednesday's game against Finland remain unaffected.

"The FAW will continue to adhere to Public Health Wales and Uefa guidelines as well as internal protocols which have been implemented since the resumption of international football this year," said a FAW spokesperson.