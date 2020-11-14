Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen have played in front of supporters once this season

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack wants to meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch to discuss fans returning.

Only four Scottish games have had fans in attendance this season, including one at Pittodrie and Ross County's win over Stirling Albion on Saturday.

And, in a series of tweets, Cormack cited football's "unique ability to galvanise a whole nation".

"What about fairness in the restrictions?" he tweeted.

"What Scottish football needs is urgent dialogue, encouragement and a plan to get fans back safely. Will Nicola Sturgeon and Jason Leitch meet us?

"It's about time we as Scottish football fans stood up for the good we do, the lives we touch, and the positivity we bring to our communities. If we don't, who else will?"

On Friday, Aberdeen said that going a whole season without crowds would cost them £5m.

Their home win over Kilmarnock and Ross County's defeat by Celtic in September were played in front of 300 fans but plans for further test events were paused as coronavirus cases rose.

Under the Scottish government's recently introduced tier system, clubs in the Highlands and Islands can have 300 fans inside stadia and County have now have that number in twice in recent weeks.

Elgin City and Inverness Caledonian Thistle hope to have fans at their games soon.