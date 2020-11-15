Hibernian v Dundee

HibernianHibernian16:30DundeeDundee
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 33Barnes
- 6McGinn
- 24McGregor
- 4Hanlon
- 25Doig
- 8Wright
- 14Mallan
- 11Newell
- 18Murphy
- 10Boyle
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 19Gullan
- 20Hallberg
- 22McGinn
- 26Mackie
- 29Shanley
- 30Samson
- 43Elder
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 16Elliott
- 2Kerr
- 23Marshall
- 3McGhee
- 8Byrne
- 26Adam
- 10McGowan
- 19Robertson
- 9Mullen
- 11McDaid
Substitutes
- 13Legzdins
- 20Wilkie
- 27Strachan
- 39Hamilton
- 40Blacklock
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match report to follow.
- Life After Reality TV: Love Island and basketball star Ovie Soko
- The Rap Game UK: The artists face their first challenge