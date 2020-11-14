Last updated on .From the section Irish

McDaid came close three times before opening the scoring for Larne

Two second-half goals inside four minutes saw Larne defeat Crusaders 2-1 and leapfrog them into second place in the Irish Premiership table.

David McDaid broke the deadlock for the hosts on 69 minutes and Tomas Cosgrove added a well-worked second at a rain-soaked Inver Park.

Declan Caddell pulled one back for the Crues in bizarre fashion, finding the net with a slide tackle on Fuad Sule.

The defeat means the Crues drop back to third after going second in midweek.

Tiernan Lynch's side were worthy of their three points, creating more goalscoring opportunities and enjoying more possession as both sides battled bravely in challenging blustery conditions.

McDaid's opening goal came from a delightful pass over the top by Mark Randall, with the former Cliftonville striker shrugging Aidan Wilson aside to latch on to the ball and slot past goalkeeper Sean O'Neill.

The Crues defenders appealed for a push on Wilson but the decision was not given, allowing McDaid to claim his sixth goal of the campaign.

He was involved in the build-up for his side's second, laying it off to Cosgrove who played a superb one-two with Martin Donnelly before finding the net with an excellent angled finish.

Sule was involved in the Larne mix-up that led to Caddell's late goal fro Crusaders

With both Jordan Owens and Adam Lecky having gone off, substitute Caddell gave Stephen Baxter's men hope in the 81st minute when he made the most of the home side's hesitancy when playing out from the back.

Goalkeeper Conor Devlin played a pass to Sule, who was just inside the box, but Caddell read it well and got to the ball first with a sliding tackle, forcing it past Devlin and into the bottom corner.

Larne started brightly and came close in the second minute when McDaid wrong-footed O'Neill with a clever low drive, but his effort went just wide.

Randall threatened again for the hosts with a shot off target after some inventive footwork, just before Albert Watson blocked as Philip Lowry had the visitors' first effort of note.

The lively McDaid then had two more attempts on goal saved by O'Neill, the first a snapshot after BJ Burns gave away possession and the second a good header from a Cosgrove cross that O'Neill did well to tip over the crossbar.

Larne attacked down the right again just before the break, with Donnelly's dangerous in-swinging cross finding John Herron but his header was just too high.