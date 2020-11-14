Cyprus v Luxembourg

Own Goal by Ioannis Kousoulos, Cyprus. Cyprus 0, Luxembourg 1.
CyprusCyprus0LuxembourgLuxembourg1
Attempt missed. Edvin Muratovic (Luxembourg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
Minas Antoniou (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Minas Antoniou (Cyprus).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Gibraltar
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|2
|Liechtenstein
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|San Marino
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Poland
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|3
|7
|2
|Italy
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|Netherlands
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|4
|Bos-Herze
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Austria
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|9
|2
|Norway
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|3
|8
|9
|3
|Romania
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|4
|Northern Ireland
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wales
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|10
|2
|Finland
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|9
|3
|R. of Ireland
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|2
|4
|Bulgaria
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Faroe Islands
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|11
|2
|Malta
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|8
|3
|Latvia
|5
|0
|4
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|4
|Andorra
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|4
|7
|2
|Germany
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|6
|1
|6
|3
|Ukraine
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|4
|Switzerland
|4
|0
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luxembourg
|5
|4
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|12
|2
|Montenegro
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
|4
|10
|3
|Azerbaijan
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|5
|4
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|6
|-6
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belarus
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|2
|Lithuania
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|5
|3
|Albania
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|Kazakhstan
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Slovenia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6
|10
|2
|Greece
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|8
|3
|Kosovo
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|4
|Moldova
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|8
|-7
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|North Macedonia
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|6
|1
|6
|2
|Georgia
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|1
|6
|3
|Armenia
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|5
|4
|Estonia
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|2