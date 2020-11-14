Phillip Cocu: Derby part company with manager with club bottom of Championship

Phillip Cocu
Phillip Cocu won 21 of his 65 games in charge of Derby

Derby County have parted company with manager Phillip Cocu with the club bottom of the Championship.

The Rams have won just one of their 11 league matches this season, the last of which was a home defeat by Barnsley.

Captain Wayne Rooney and coaches Shay Given, Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker will oversee first-team training before a permanent successor is appointed.

Former Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Cocu, 50, only took charge at Pride Park in July 2019.

His assistants Chris van der Weerden and Twan Scheepers have also left the club by mutual agreement.

"I'm sorry Phillip and his staff have left the club and want to thank him personally for all his help and encouragement as part of his coaching staff," Rooney said.

"The most important thing now is to stabilise the club and start moving up the table.

"I've been asked to be part of the coaching staff to help the team's preparations for next Saturday's vital match against Bristol City.

"The coaches and I will speak with the players on Monday."

Cocu is currently self-isolating until Friday having been in close contact with Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce, who tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 November.

He missed their defeat by Barnsley on 7 November as Van der Weerden took charge.

The Rams are also in the early stages of a takeover after chairman Mel Morris agreed a deal in principle with Abu Dhabi-based consortium Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited.

The company is led by Sheikh Khaled bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan, a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, and a new manager will not be appointed until the takeover is completed.

The deal is understood to be worth £60m, but the EFL is yet to confirm the change of ownership.

Cocu succeeded Frank Lampard, who left to join Chelsea, on a four-year deal at Pride Park.

But despite the arrival of former England captain Rooney as player/coach in January, Cocu was unable to guide the Rams to the Championship play-offs last season as they finished 10th.

Their only league win so far this season came at Norwich City, courtesy of a late Rooney free-kick. They are without a win in the past seven matches.

"The club would like to place on record its appreciation for the way Phillip and his staff conducted themselves in what were some extremely challenging situations during his tenure," a club statement said.

Comments

Join the conversation

149 comments

  • Doomed as soon as Rooney entered the club

  • My Nan could a better job at Derby but she’s put off with Rooney being there...

    • Sid Plummer replied:
      A+

  • The manger gets sacked and the BBC call them "Derby County" and not the apparent full name of "Wayne Rooney's Derby County" as they are now known

  • Wayne Rooney to take them into a different division. League 1.

  • Not quite the same team with all those "loanees" returned to the Premiership

  • Derby County - rubbish despite selling their ground and passing it off a income to balance the books

    • David Parker replied:
      Off you go back to the shed beside the Trent

  • Hey BBC, well done for actually having a Championship HYS! Can you please let me know why this wasn't the case when the team immediately above Derby parted company with Garry Monk? Surely that should have been debated too? Stu in Derbyshire.

  • Surprised it took so long. Have doubts about Rooney and feel Derby need an experienced person.

  • Will Derby be applying the 'Rooney rule'? Ie interview a black manager who has zero chance of getting the job, because they are appointing Wayne Rooney, just to tick the diversity box?

  • An absolutely terrible manager.

    Up there with Koeman and De Boer in terms of mediocre Dutch coaches who just get jobs because of their name.

  • Shows what mess Lampard left!

  • The media totally disrespected Cocu whilst he was there by referring to it as "Wayne Rooney's Derby County". The previous year it was "Frank Lampard's Derby County". They were a better and more respected club when they were just "Derby County" without the added "celebrity" title of increased expectation.

    • Josh replied:
      We don’t want this either. As a Derby fan, it’s embarrassing. Can’t stand all these ridiculous glamour appointments. No Derby fan wants a Rooney in.

  • Garry Monk's available
    Lol

  • Team talks shouldn't last long from now on.

    Rooney's never been able to string half a dozen words together !.

    • BlueFox replied:
      Perhaps Donkey or Fiona will do them instead

  • When I moved to Derby they were in the PL, finishing in the top half in their first season at Pride Park.
    Now they have sold their ground and are heading fast for League One.

  • Rooney for manager you must be joking.

    If brains were explosives, he wouldn't have enough to blow his hat off.

    • ellis replied:
      rooney was at the same school in liverpool as head sports writer for bbc
      phil mcnulty , what does that say about mcnulty

  • Rooney couldn't manage a knees up in a brewery.

    • Simon replied:
      Keogh could help him!

  • At last! Very poor appointment as was the idea to sign Wayne Rooney who has contibuted nothing and is no longer an asset.

    • Also_named_bort replied:
      He singlehandedly won them 3 points against Norwich with a superb free kick.

  • Fantastic news. Been waiting for this, easily the worst manager we've had in years. PLEASE now we need to get this right with a solid, proven manager. No gimmicks, no Rooney, no Terry.

    • No replied:
      Eddie Howe?
      I'd welcome him

  • How come their was no hys when Monk was sacked at Wednesday?
    No hys when Pulis was appointed yesterday either.
    You really couldn't make it up!

    • LUFC1919 replied:
      Nobody is interested in the wendies?

