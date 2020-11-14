Last updated on .From the section Derby

Phillip Cocu won 21 of his 65 games in charge of Derby

Derby County have parted company with manager Phillip Cocu with the club bottom of the Championship.

The Rams have won just one of their 11 league matches this season, the last of which was a home defeat by Barnsley.

Captain Wayne Rooney and coaches Shay Given, Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker will oversee first-team training before a permanent successor is appointed.

Former Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Cocu, 50, only took charge at Pride Park in July 2019.

His assistants Chris van der Weerden and Twan Scheepers have also left the club by mutual agreement.

"I'm sorry Phillip and his staff have left the club and want to thank him personally for all his help and encouragement as part of his coaching staff," Rooney said.

"The most important thing now is to stabilise the club and start moving up the table.

"I've been asked to be part of the coaching staff to help the team's preparations for next Saturday's vital match against Bristol City.

"The coaches and I will speak with the players on Monday."

Cocu is currently self-isolating until Friday having been in close contact with Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce, who tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 November.

He missed their defeat by Barnsley on 7 November as Van der Weerden took charge.

The Rams are also in the early stages of a takeover after chairman Mel Morris agreed a deal in principle with Abu Dhabi-based consortium Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited.

The company is led by Sheikh Khaled bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan, a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, and a new manager will not be appointed until the takeover is completed.

The deal is understood to be worth £60m, but the EFL is yet to confirm the change of ownership.

Cocu succeeded Frank Lampard, who left to join Chelsea, on a four-year deal at Pride Park.

But despite the arrival of former England captain Rooney as player/coach in January, Cocu was unable to guide the Rams to the Championship play-offs last season as they finished 10th.

Their only league win so far this season came at Norwich City, courtesy of a late Rooney free-kick. They are without a win in the past seven matches.

"The club would like to place on record its appreciation for the way Phillip and his staff conducted themselves in what were some extremely challenging situations during his tenure," a club statement said.