Brian Rice's Hamilton exit the League Cup with six points from four games

Albion Rovers have forfeited Saturday's Scottish League Cup match at Hamilton Academical after Covid-19 issues left them unable to field a team.

Three players are self-isolating after the League Two club told the SPFL that one tested positive and two others reported symptoms.

With Rovers yet to establish whether other players have to quarantine, they cannot fulfil the fixture.

Hamilton are given a 3-0 win, with both sides already unable to qualify.

The Premiership team's last-16 hopes were ended in midweek when they lost 2-1 Stranraer, their second defeat to a bottom-tier side in Group F.