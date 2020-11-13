Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic drew 2-2 with Lille to pick up their only point in three Europa League group games

Celtic have been issued with a €7,000 (£6,278) fine by Uefa for "improper conduct" during last month's Europa League draw at Lille.

Five Celtic players were booked as the visitors opened up a 2-0 lead only to be pegged back in the second half.

Mohamed Elyounoussi, who scored both goals, was cautioned, along with Scott Bain, Diego Laxalt, Olivier Ntcham and Albian Ajeti.

Mehmet Celik and Nanitamo Ikone scored for the home side.