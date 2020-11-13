Last updated on .From the section Football

The FA axed the England futsal teams in September

The Football Association has been fined by Uefa for "refusing" to fulfil England's Euro 2022 futsal play-off games against North Macedonia.

The FA said the decision to withdraw the team from the two matches in the past week was "solely based" on coronavirus safety concerns.

European governing body Uefa has set strict safety measures and England was the only team of 12 to pull out.

In September, the FA said funding for the England futsal teams would end because of "unavoidable" budget cuts associated with Covid-19.

That decision angered players, with the men's senior side calling it "an attack on the sport" at the time.

In a joint statement on Saturday, they said they were "appalled" to learn about the withdrawal from the play-offs, adding: "We cannot trust the FA's reasoning that this was for our welfare since they have treated us with contempt since announcing funding cuts."

English football's governing body, which has been fined 3,000 euros (£2,650), said it was "very disappointed for the players and staff" not to play the play-off matches on 8 and 9 November.

North Macedonia were awarded 5-0 wins in each case.