Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Steve Clarke has vowed there is no club job in football that could tempt him to quit Scotland. (Sun) external-link

The UK could host next summer's Euros, with talks having already taken place between the FA and Uefa about switching the tournament. (Daily Mail) external-link

Scotland won't be scared of England at next summer's Euros and Lyndon Dykes is ready to rough up Harry Maguire, says former international captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston says the "real progress we are making on testing and vaccines means that next year's Euros are firmly in our sights" as fans clamour for a return to stadiums. (Sun) external-link

Former international John Collins believes there was more pressure on Scotland's five penalty takers in Serbia than when he slotted home from 12 yards against Brazil in the opening game of the 1998 World Cup. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Craig Brown says Scotland qualifying for Euro 2020 will do more for the game than any think-tank or project ever could. (Herald) external-link

Midfielder John McGinn says he recalls collection the Panini sticker books from Euro 2000 and Euro 2004 and asking why Scotland weren't there. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have been given a €7,000 "improper conduct" fine by Uefa after picking up five bookings in their 2-2 draw away to Lille in the Europa League. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan believes Serbia's arrogance cost them in Thursday's dramatic play-off final. (Sun) external-link

Assistant manager Keith Lasley is hopeful of keeping Stephen O'Donnell at Motherwell beyond the end of the Scotland full-back's short-term deal. (Herald) external-link

Celtic face a nervous wait to discover if Norway duo Kristoffer Ajer or Moi Elyounoussi will be deemed a close contact of Omar Elabdellaoui after the defender tested positive for coronavirus on international duty. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano remains in the clear as Israel battle to contain their latest Covid cases. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Unofficial Scotland anthem 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' is closing in on iTunes number one as fans gear up for a Euro 2020 party. (Sun)