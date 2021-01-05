Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Stockport's National League game versus Eastleigh, due to be played on Tuesday, has been postponed after the Spitfires recorded a positive coronavirus test.

It is the second time the fixture has been affected by Covid-19, as it was called off last month after multiple cases were detected at Stockport.

The Hatters said the fixture would now be rearranged to a later date.

"We'd like to send our best wishes to those involved at Eastleigh, and wish them a speedy recovery," the club said.

Stockport are fourth in the National League table, 14 points behind leaders Torquay United, while Eastleigh are in 14th place.

The match is the second to be postponed on Tuesday after Dover's National League game against Weymouth, which was due to take place on Saturday, was called off.