Solihull Moors v Weymouth

Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:00WeymouthWeymouth
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 2Williams
- 3Cranston
- 18Ball
- 15Maycock
- 4Storer
- 17Piggott
- 26Donawa
- 27Hudlin
- 30Addai
- 31Thompson
Substitutes
- 8Gleeson
- 9Rooney
- 24Hancox
- 25Archer
- 29Cameron
Weymouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 29Ross
- 2Camp
- 8McCarthy
- 16Robinson
- 26Harfield
- 15Leslie-Smith
- 21Mensah
- 17Brooks
- 18Dallas
- 10McQuoid
- 32Shields
Substitutes
- 1Benfield
- 6Ngalo
- 23Murray
- 27Worman
- 42Fonkeu
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match report to follow.