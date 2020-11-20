Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer awaits his side's first home league win of the season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United await news on whether Marcus Rashford will be fit after a shoulder injury.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial have all been carrying knocks and face fitness tests.

West Brom had a number of unnamed squad members test positive for coronavirus during the international break.

However, Branislav Ivanovic, Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson have been cleared to play after completing their periods of self isolation.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United have not won at home in the Premier League this season but that really has to change on Saturday.

United had a very good win at Everton last time out but, on top of their collapse against Spurs, they have struggled to break teams down at Old Trafford, notably when they lost to Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season.

I think this is just the way United are at the moment, and the lack of a crowd certainly doesn't help, but I still expect them to find a way past the Baggies.

If they don't, they have got big problems.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United could lose consecutive league matches against West Brom for the first time since December 1980.

The Baggies have won three of their past five league games at Old Trafford, having won just once on their previous 31 league visits.

West Brom can become the first club to keep three successive top-flight away clean sheets against Manchester United since Arsenal between 1980 and 1982.

Manchester United

United have won all three Premier League away fixtures this season but have only taken one point from their four home league matches.

They have only twice failed to win any of their opening five home league games - in the 1930-31 and 1972-73 seasons.

Manchester United are winless in six top-flight home matches since beating Bournemouth on 4 July. Their run could extend to seven games for the first time since February to March 1978.

The Red Devils are looking to avoid equalling the club top-flight record of failing to score in three consecutive home matches. They have done this on 13 occasions, but only once in the Premier League - back in March to May 2002.

West Bromwich Albion