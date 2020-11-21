Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|14
|12
|2
|0
|37
|3
|34
|38
|2
|Celtic
|12
|9
|2
|1
|32
|11
|21
|29
|3
|Aberdeen
|12
|8
|2
|2
|19
|11
|8
|26
|4
|Hibernian
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|12
|5
|24
|5
|Dundee Utd
|14
|4
|5
|5
|10
|17
|-7
|17
|6
|Kilmarnock
|13
|4
|2
|7
|15
|15
|0
|14
|7
|Motherwell
|12
|4
|2
|6
|14
|17
|-3
|14
|8
|St Johnstone
|13
|4
|2
|7
|10
|16
|-6
|14
|9
|Ross County
|14
|3
|4
|7
|9
|23
|-14
|13
|10
|Livingston
|14
|3
|3
|8
|14
|23
|-9
|12
|11
|St Mirren
|11
|2
|2
|7
|6
|15
|-9
|8
|12
|Hamilton
|12
|2
|1
|9
|13
|33
|-20
|7
