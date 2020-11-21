League One
GillinghamGillingham13:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 6Medley
  • 14McKenzie
  • 8Dempsey
  • 20Robertson
  • 9Samuel
  • 19Oliver
  • 10Graham

Substitutes

  • 7Willock
  • 11Coyle
  • 12Walsh
  • 15Akinde
  • 17Eccles
  • 23Woods
  • 26Maghoma

Charlton

  • 13Amos
  • 2Gunter
  • 16Matthews
  • 15Pratley
  • 22Maatsen
  • 19Morgan
  • 26Watson
  • 12Shinnie
  • 21Maddison
  • 14Washington
  • 17Bogle

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 6Pearce
  • 10Aneke
  • 11Gilbey
  • 23Levitt
  • 28Smyth
  • 30Maynard-Brewer
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough1281321111025
2Hull11803189924
3Ipswich11713179822
4Charlton10712147722
5Lincoln City11713159622
6Portsmouth126332112921
7Sunderland11632159621
8Fleetwood126151912719
9Plymouth115421915419
10Accrington96031310318
11Doncaster105231811717
12Crewe12516129316
13Wimbledon113531414014
14MK Dons123451314-113
15Blackpool114161014-413
16Gillingham114161015-513
17Rochdale113351118-712
18Bristol Rovers113351119-812
19Northampton123271021-1111
20Swindon113171624-810
21Oxford Utd103071119-89
22Shrewsbury111551017-78
23Burton121471323-107
24Wigan11218818-107
