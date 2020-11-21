Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers

LutonLuton Town15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Reading
|12
|8
|1
|3
|18
|12
|6
|25
|2
|Watford
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|9
|5
|21
|3
|Norwich
|11
|6
|3
|2
|13
|8
|5
|21
|4
|Bournemouth
|12
|5
|5
|2
|15
|10
|5
|20
|5
|Bristol City
|11
|6
|2
|3
|15
|11
|4
|20
|6
|Swansea
|11
|5
|4
|2
|13
|7
|6
|19
|7
|Middlesbrough
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|5
|4
|18
|8
|Stoke
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|12
|3
|18
|9
|Millwall
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|8
|2
|17
|10
|Luton
|11
|5
|2
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|17
|11
|Brentford
|11
|4
|4
|3
|17
|12
|5
|16
|12
|Blackburn
|11
|4
|2
|5
|21
|14
|7
|14
|13
|Huddersfield
|11
|4
|2
|5
|12
|13
|-1
|14
|14
|Birmingham
|12
|3
|5
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|14
|15
|Preston
|11
|4
|1
|6
|15
|14
|1
|13
|16
|Cardiff
|11
|3
|4
|4
|12
|11
|1
|13
|17
|Barnsley
|11
|3
|4
|4
|12
|13
|-1
|13
|18
|QPR
|11
|3
|4
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|13
|19
|Rotherham
|11
|3
|3
|5
|10
|12
|-2
|12
|20
|Nottm Forest
|11
|3
|3
|5
|9
|12
|-3
|12
|21
|Coventry
|12
|2
|3
|7
|12
|23
|-11
|9
|22
|Wycombe
|11
|2
|1
|8
|6
|19
|-13
|7
|23
|Sheff Wed
|11
|3
|3
|5
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|24
|Derby
|11
|1
|3
|7
|5
|16
|-11
|6