BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0ReadingReading1

Bournemouth v Reading

Line-ups

Bournemouth

  • 1BegovicBooked at 4mins
  • 17Stacey
  • 3S Cook
  • 5Kelly
  • 21Rico
  • 8Lerma
  • 16L Cook
  • 19Stanislas
  • 7Brooks
  • 9Solanke
  • 10Danjuma Groeneveld

Substitutes

  • 4Gosling
  • 6Mepham
  • 14Surridge
  • 20Riquelme
  • 23Travers
  • 24Ofoborh
  • 25Simpson
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 32Anthony

Reading

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 6Moore
  • 4Morrison
  • 3Richards
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 24Aluko
  • 30Semedo
  • 14Ejaria
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 7Olise
  • 9Baldock
  • 11Meite
  • 15Gibson
  • 22Southwood
  • 29Holmes
  • 34Tetek
  • 43Watson
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamReading
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Michael Morrison.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Cook.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Bournemouth 0, Reading 1. Lucas João (Reading) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Booking

    Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Penalty Reading. Alfa Semedo draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Reading. Alfa Semedo tries a through ball, but Andy Rinomhota is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Diego Rico (Bournemouth).

  9. Post update

    Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Omar Richards (Reading).

  11. Post update

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading128131812625
2Watford11632149521
3Norwich11632138521
4Bournemouth125521510520
5Bristol City116231511420
6Swansea11542137619
7Middlesbrough1146195418
8Stoke115331512318
9Millwall11452108217
10Luton11524911-217
11Brentford114431712516
12Blackburn114252114714
13Huddersfield114251213-114
14Birmingham12354911-214
15Preston114161514113
16Cardiff113441211113
17Barnsley113441213-113
18QPR113441115-413
19Rotherham113351012-212
20Nottm Forest11335912-312
21Coventry122371223-119
22Wycombe11218619-137
23Sheff Wed11335610-46
24Derby11137516-116
View full Championship table

