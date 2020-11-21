Bournemouth v Reading

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 1BegovicBooked at 4mins
- 17Stacey
- 3S Cook
- 5Kelly
- 21Rico
- 8Lerma
- 16L Cook
- 19Stanislas
- 7Brooks
- 9Solanke
- 10Danjuma Groeneveld
Substitutes
- 4Gosling
- 6Mepham
- 14Surridge
- 20Riquelme
- 23Travers
- 24Ofoborh
- 25Simpson
- 26Kilkenny
- 32Anthony
Reading
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 2Pontes Esteves
- 6Moore
- 4Morrison
- 3Richards
- 8Rinomhota
- 28Laurent
- 24Aluko
- 30Semedo
- 14Ejaria
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 7Olise
- 9Baldock
- 11Meite
- 15Gibson
- 22Southwood
- 29Holmes
- 34Tetek
- 43Watson
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
Goal! Bournemouth 0, Reading 1. Lucas João (Reading) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Reading. Alfa Semedo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) after a foul in the penalty area.
Offside, Reading. Alfa Semedo tries a through ball, but Andy Rinomhota is caught offside.
Foul by Diego Rico (Bournemouth).
Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Omar Richards (Reading).
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
