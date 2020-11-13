Jose Mourinho: Tottenham boss given suspended one-match European ban

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League
Jose Mourinho became Tottenham manager in November 2019

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been given a suspended one-match ban in European competition.

Mourinho was deemed responsible for the late kick-off of Spurs' Europa League match at Royal Antwerp on 29 October.

The suspended ban will last for one year, while the Premier League club were also fined £25,000 by European governing body Uefa.

Spurs lost the game 1-0, but top Group J on goal difference from Belgian side Antwerp and LASK of Austria.

