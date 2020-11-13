Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sancho's goal against Republic of Ireland on Thursday was his first in an England shirt for 14 months

England and Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho says his form is improving despite a "little dip" in his career.

Sancho, 20, stayed at the German club this summer after Manchester United were unwilling to meet their asking price by an August deadline.

He has yet to score a league goal this season, but netted in England's 3-0 friendly win over Republic of Ireland.

"Every player has a little dip in their career and I'm going through that at the moment," Sancho told ITV.

"It is just how I am bouncing back and I'm just happy to have managers who have faith in me and keep starting me."

Sancho has scored in the Champions League and German Cup this season, after scoring 20 domestic goals in 2019-20.

The former Manchester City player also registered 20 assists for Dortmund last season, and made four goal contributions for England.

Sancho, who made his England debut in 2018, said he does not feel burdened by a weight of expectation after an impressive start to his international career.

"I just expect a lot from myself personally," he said.

"When I play I always try to assist and score and always help the team. A couple of games ago I hadn't been scoring or assisting but yesterday I knew I had a chance."