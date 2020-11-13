Watch Scotland's players celebrate making history

Kieran Tierney on the decks. Conga lines in banquet halls. Birthday cakes with giant sparklers and offering boxer Tony Bellew a square go.

Given it's been 22 years since Scotland's men were last at a major tournament, lifting that national cloud of prolonged glorious failure was always going to be met with absolute chaos.

And with Serbia despatched on penalties, it was thus. From a mass pile-on in the bowels of the Rajko Mitic Stadium, to dancing on chairs in lavish hotels and beyond, here is how the Scotland national team celebrated becoming heroes.

Stadium shenanigans

Right, let's begin when history was made. Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty had not stopped rolling when bedlam broke out.

David Marshall's instinctive save was enough to trigger a stampede towards him, while he glared pleadingly at referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz to make sure a kick in the unmentionables wasn't about to be delivered.

Marshall was soon enveloped by a sea of dark blue, limbs everywhere. Ryan Christie was reduced to a blubbing mess after one pitch-side interview, as the team completed a lap of honour in front of an empty stadium.

It was then time to retreat into the dressing room for a few verses of Baccara's Yes Sir, I Can Boogie. It's really all defender Andrew Considine's fault. Although, spare a thought for Aston Villa's John McGinn who, erm, was indisposed during the sing song..

DJ KT on the decks

The triumphant Scots bounced onto the team coach and made the 10-minute journey over the Sava River to Belgrade's Hyatt Hotel. This is where a few probably began to lose their shape...

Normally, the mantra of such gatherings is 'what goes on on tour, stays on tour', but, through the eyes of the Scottish FA's media team, fans back home were allowed a glimpse into the revelry contained within the hotel's banquet hall.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney was the team DJ "for around six hours" according to one source, so it's probably him we have to thank for the "David Marshall conga" that erupted to the tune of Saturday Night by Whigfield.

An over-exuberant Declan Gallagher was clearly feeling the heat at this point, with the Motherwell defender parading about with his top somewhere above his head. Fair enough.

The song apparently proved a favourite among the entire crowd. I wonder if Steve Clarke joined in, too?

Renditions of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie were not far away again in homage to veteran Considine as the tunes blared out until the wee hours.

Goalscorer Ryan Christie led a chorus of Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline from atop a dining room chair, although we would probably advise him to stick to his day job.

And Thursday was a day of celebration for defender Scott McKenna for more than one reason, given it was also his 24th birthday. It was at this point a cake with a "giant" sparkler appeared to keep the party going...

Hide and seek champion

There's always someone who likes to try and take the shine off things, and while the likes of Oasis front man Liam Gallagher was high in praise of Christie, boxer Tony Bellew couldn't resist a wee dig.

Claiming that England will "tear Scotland apart" when the pair meet at Wembley next year, Motherwell defender Gallagher invited him to what is known in his part of the world as a "square go" .

It also appeared the centre-half has a bit of back up from a world champion...