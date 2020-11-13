Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward tests positive for coronavirus

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Breaking news

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

The Egyptian Football Federation said on Friday that Salah, 28, returned a positive test but is not displaying any symptoms.

They added that the other members of the team had tested negative.

Egypt host Togo in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Saturday, followed by the reverse fixture in Togo on Tuesday.

More to follow

